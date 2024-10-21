U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Mark Messmer for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Mark Messmer to represent Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Mark Messmer to represent Indiana’s Eight Congressional District," said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. "As a former member of the Indiana House and Senate, Mark is a proven leader with a demonstrated record supporting pro-growth policies for Hoosier businesses, including being named the Indiana Chamber’s 2021 Bayh-Lugar Government Leader of the Year. We are excited for Mark to bring his experience, knowledge, and common-sense approach to Washington, and look forward to working with him in the next Congress."

"I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Like them, I’m committed to promoting pro-growth policies that support Main Street Indiana,” said Mark Messmer. “This endorsement reaffirms a shared priority to continue moving Indiana and the United States forward."