MSSP Alert Live Celebrates the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 with Industry Leaders in Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource and the leading source of news, analysis, and research on managed security services providers (MSSPs), hosted its annual MSSP Alert Live event from October 14-16 in Austin, Texas. This year’s event served as a powerful convergence of cybersecurity leaders, bringing together leaders and influencers from MSSP and MSP organizations worldwide for three days of networking, collaboration, and industry insights.Renowned for fostering a strong sense of community within the managed security services sector, MSSP Alert Live featured thought-provoking sessions, expert speakers, and numerous opportunities for attendees to engage on critical issues facing the industry.The 2024 MSSP Alert Live event featured a range of impactful sessions from industry leaders. ConnectWise revealed for the first time how they leveraged AI to navigate the ScreenConnect crisis, offering key lessons in real-world crisis management. A standout Cybersecurity Insurance and Warranties panel discussed the growing importance of insurance in managing cyber risk and how warranties are shaping security investments. Additionally, cybersecurity attorney Eric Tilds provided insights into cyber liability after a breach, advising MSSPs and MSPs on how to minimize legal risks and ensure compliance.The event culminated with the unveiling of the 2024 Top 250 MSSPs list, recognizing the most influential companies in managed security services. For the first time, the list was revealed live, adding an exciting dimension to the conference and celebrating the achievements of the honorees in person."We were thrilled to unveil the Top 250 MSSPs List to MSSP Alert Live this year," said Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert. "This event is a celebration of the extraordinary work that MSSPs do to safeguard organizations around the world, and the list announcement at our live event fosters a sense of community and recognition that is invaluable in today’s cybersecurity industry."A full research report accompanying the list will be released on November 18, 2024, and MSSP Alert will host a webcast to discuss the findings and explore trends identified in this year’s survey.The complete list of the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 can be accessed here: www.msspalert.com/top-250 . Organizations on the list will also be showcased on MSSP Alert and will receive marketing tools to celebrate their achievement.An in-depth look into the most important discussions at MSSP Alert Live 2024 can be found in Laura French’s coverage of the event: https://www.msspalert.com/contributor/laura-french About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About MSSP AlertMSSP Alert is the authoritative news, analysis and research channel for managed security services providers, MDR (managed detection & response) and security driven MSPs worldwide.For more information, visit www.msspalert.com

