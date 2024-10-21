Shapiro Administration Invests Over $1.3 Million to Help Communities Across Pennsylvania Build Financial Resiliency

Funding will help 18 local governments across PA avoid financial distress and boost the economy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $1,377,473 through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) to help 18 municipalities across Pennsylvania develop strategies to strengthen their financial capacity and stabilize the tax base.

The STMP provides matching grant funds of up to $200,000 to help local governments experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives.

“Healthy communities in Pennsylvania equal a strong economy, and STMP is one of the important tools the Shapiro Administration uses to help bolster our communities,” said Secretary Siger. “This funding will help municipalities across the Commonwealth avoid fiscal struggles by building sound financial management strategies for success.”

View a complete list of STMP grant awards. Recipients include:

Dauphin County

$180,000 to the Borough of Steelton for upgrades to current financial software, and the hiring of consultants to help in the development and implementation of financial policies.

Delaware County

$67,500 to the Borough of Colwyn to hire a third-party consultant to help with financial planning, improve shared services with public works, and to strengthen the borough police department’s policies and procedures.

Erie County

$54,000 to the City of Corry to help develop and maintain a comprehensive multi-year capital improvement program.

Lawrence County

$86,400 to the City of New Castle to help with the development of a new, updated comprehensive plan, updated zoning ordinance and funding for the Citywide Development Corporation (CDC) operations.

Wyoming County

$27,000 to Tunkhannock Borough to help with the development and implementation of a multi-year comprehensive strategic plan.

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to investing in the strength and vibrancy of Pennsylvania’s communities – because they play a vital role in boosting Pennsylvania’s economy. The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes investments that will further spur community development, including:

For more information about the Strategic Management Planning Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #