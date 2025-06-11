Shapiro Administration Secures $15.4 Million Investment from Berner International to Expand Manufacturing Operations and Create Over 70 New Jobs in Lawrence County

Building on $20 billion Amazon investment this week, the Pennsylvania-based air curtains manufacturer is constructing a 55,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing center in New Castle.

The Commonwealth is investing $3 million in the project, which will further boost our manufacturing industry and help position Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

New Castle, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing $3 million to support Berner International’s (Berner) expansion of its manufacturing operation in Lawrence County, which will inject $15.4 million into the local economy, create at least 74 new jobs, and retain at least 127 existing positions over the next three years.

Berner will construct a 55,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing facility located at 111 Progress Avenue in Shenango Township. This expansion will allow the company to scale up production capacity, introduce advanced manufacturing technologies, and enhance logistical operations, enabling it to remain competitive and grow in the global marketplace. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Berner leadership to help break ground on the facility’s addition.

“Berner’s decision to double down on Pennsylvania and expand here is yet another reminder that we’re the best state in the nation for companies to grow and thrive,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Whether it’s an existing business or a new one, my Administration is committed to giving companies the tools they need to thrive, like a strategic location near major markets, atalented, skilled workforce, and fast, efficient permitting processes to deliver answers quickly. We’re making these types of strategic investments to further boost our economy and provide jobs for Pennsylvanians – and we’re just getting started.”

Berner received a funding proposal from DCED that includes a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $575,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $250,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to support the expansion of a PA-based business that has called New Castle home for nearly 70 years,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project is going to boost the economy in Lawrence County and bring more quality jobs to the area. We look forward to another 70 years of growth and success for Berner.”

Berner International was founded in 1956 in New Castle. The company designs and manufactures high-performance air curtains that protect doorways and reduce energy costs by keeping conditioned air inside the building. They also help keep flying pests, dirt, and debris outside a building’s commonly used areas. Berner’s solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of many industries, from food service and healthcare to hospitality and supply chain logistics.

“This expansion is a significant step in Berner’s journey to meeting the global demand for high quality air curtains,” said Mikael Berner, Chair of the Board at Berner. “It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our team, to innovation, and to the advanced manufacturing capabilities that strengthens our leadership in air movement solutions.”

“Berner International has a 70-year manufacturing history in Lawrence County, and it was my pleasure to work with the Berner Team and the Shapiro Administration to ensure they could complete their expansion right here in our community and put an additional 74 people to work,” said Benjamin Bush, Executive Director, Forward Lawrence Chamber and Economic Alliance. “I especially want to thank the BusinessPA team for the work they put in to ensuring that we keep our local companies local. Helping our small businesses grow is the greatest driver of our economic growth and Governor Shapiro and his team fully recognize and support these efforts.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured more than $25.2 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 11,000 new jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal has more than $160 million in new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief here, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

