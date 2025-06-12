Creating Jobs in Westmoreland County: Shapiro-Davis Administration Secures $13.6 Million Investment from Premier Automation to Expand its Manufacturing Operation and Create and Retain Jobs in Westmoreland County

The Commonwealth is investing more than $3 million to help the engineered solutions company, headquartered in Pennsylvania, expand into a 170,000-square-foot facility in Murrysville. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for significant new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, and further position Pennsylvania as a leader in job creation and economic development.

Murrysville, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that the Commonwealth is investing more than $3 million to support Premier Automation’s (Premier) manufacturing expansion in Westmoreland County. The engineered solutions company, which specializes in creating and upgrading industrial robotic automation systems to help businesses run more efficiently, will inject $13.6 million into the local economy, create 111 new jobs, and retain at least 130 existing positions over the next five years.

Premier has purchased a 170,000-square-foot building at 3700 Haney Court in Murrysville to expand its manufacturing operations. As part of its commitment to the Commonwealth, the company is also maintaining all existing operations at its headquarters in Monroeville, Allegheny County.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of how Pennsylvania leads the way in innovation, and we’ll continue to support cutting-edge manufacturing companies like Premier that are creating new solutions to tackle problems, lower costs, and help businesses succeed,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration is laser-focused on driving even more economic growth and my 2025-26 budget proposal calls for significant, and necessary, new investments to further implement the economic development strategy and create more opportunities like this in Pennsylvania.”

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Premier’s leadership to announce this expansion project.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and live the American dream, and that means supporting American manufacturing,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis. “These investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration will help create and retain hundreds of family-sustaining, high-tech jobs right here in southwestern Pennsylvania.”

Premier received a funding proposal from DCED for a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $444,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $222,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

“Manufacturing, robotics, and technology are some of the key industries identified in Pennsylvania’s 10-year economic development strategy, and we couldn’t be prouder to support an innovative company like Premier,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We’re making bold, strategic investments in projects like this one ― which is injecting millions into the local economy and creating 111 good-paying jobs in the region.”

Premier Automation provides engineered solutions to companies that increase speed and efficiency. The company specializes in providing automation, drive and electrical control solutions and services for industrial and commercial uses.

“Premier Automation has always believed that world-class manufacturing can — and should — happen right here in Pennsylvania,” said Mike Gunniers, President of Premier Automation. “This investment allows us to expand our operations and build the Premier Innovation Hub, a space that will drive innovation, create high-quality jobs, and strengthen the region’s position as a national leader in industrial technology. We’re grateful to Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth for their partnership and support.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

“Premier Automation’s decision to expand in Westmoreland County shows that our business climate is competitive and attractive to growing companies — even those already established nearby,” said Chairman Sean Kertes of the Westmoreland County Commissioners. “This is exactly the kind of project that brings new job opportunities to our residents. We’re proud to support investment that strengthens our communities and expands our workforce.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured over $25.2 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 11,000 jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal has more than $160 million in new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

