BioVeritas Launches into SAF, Soaring Past the Constraints Facing the Industry Today

Pioneering technology platform for conversion of biomass can unlock unlimited growth potential in the sustainable aviation fuel market

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a leading sustainable fuels and biochemicals company redefining the future of sustainable aviation fuel ( SAF ), today announced that it is launching The BioVeritas Process™ for SAF. This breakthrough technology converts biomass via fermentation into volatile fatty acids (VFAs), a key precursor for a range of high-value products, most notably SAF. The company, then known as Terrabon, first began exploring sustainable fuels over fifteen years ago, long before the term “SAF” was mainstream. BioVeritas has since significantly advanced the technology, particularly in fermentation product distribution and acid recovery at its market demonstration unit in Bryan, Texas. The BioVeritas Process, when applied to SAF, unlocks more feedstocks and uses less energy to deliver aviation fuel with superior carbon intensity. These capabilities free the platform from some of the key constraints that face the SAF industry, positioning BioVeritas for unlimited growth potential.The BioVeritas Process™ for SAF is comprised of three steps: Directed Mixed-Culture Fermentation to produce VFAs, Low-Energy Acid Recovery, and VFA-SAF conversion. First, Directed Mixed-Culture Fermentation transforms a wide variety of abundant feedstocks – from purpose-grown crops to agricultural residues and waste streams – into a mixture of VFAs in a controlled and tunable ratio. This control is exerted by directing the microbial physiology and ecology of the mixed culture. Second, Low-Energy Acid Recovery is enabled by BioVeritas’ proprietary extraction process and efficient water recycling. Combined, these attributes minimize both distillation and evaporation requirements that typically drive high energy demand in other processes. Lastly, the VFA-SAF step converts the longer-chain VFAs into SAF through ketonization followed by hydrodeoxygenation and isomerization. The latter two processes are those used in the commercially-established HEFA/HVO process.The BioVeritas Process overcomes many of the fundamental constraints of other SAF production technologies, like limited feedstock and green energy availability. This flexible, innovative process positions BioVeritas for substantial future growth to support the ambitious volume goals of the SAF Grand Challenge.To accelerate its SAF commercialization, BioVeritas has appointed Alan Del Paggio as chief commercial officer (CCO). With more than 35 years of technical and commercial leadership at Shell, much of it in advanced biofuels, and three years at Licella, Dr. Del Paggio brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic leadership to BioVeritas as the company moves aggressively in the fast-growing SAF market.“BioVeritas is focused today on helping the aviation industry achieve their net zero carbon emission targets and the refining industry meet their renewable volume obligations,” stated David Austgen, chief executive officer of BioVeritas. “There’s no shortage of innovative technologies being developed but it is widely expected SAF supply will lag demand through mid-century. Our aim is to join incumbent SAF producers to close the supply-demand gap. Many of the existing SAF technologies face challenging constraints. BioVeritas’ process overcomes many of these constraints and is well positioned for unlimited growth in the future. Our low carbon intensity SAF solution is a win-win-win for the aviation industry, refining industry, and the planet.”BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable fuels and biochemicals company. The BioVeritas Process™ unlocks more feedstocks and uses less energy to deliver superior carbon intensity for innovative industrial companies. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of June 30, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.3 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

