Governor declares emergency in response to Roswell flooding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for Chaves County on Monday that unlocks $1 million in state funding to bolster flooding relief efforts in and around Roswell.

First responders have rescued more than 300 people since the torrential flooding began in Chaves County on Oct. 19. The governor traveled to Roswell on Monday morning and will receive status updates from state and local officials throughout the day.

“My declaration of a state of emergency for Chaves County will help support local recovery efforts in the aftermath of historic and severe flooding in and around Roswell,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I’m grateful for the swift actions taken by local authorities and our state departments to help communities in need. My administration is on the ground assisting and will continue to provide robust support for relief efforts.”

Executive Order 155 directs the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration to allocate $750,000 to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for emergency response efforts. Meanwhile, Executive Order 156 authorizes the release of $250,000 to the New Mexico National Guard to support disaster relief initiatives.