MontaVista Software Signs a Contract with Toss Bank for MVShield’s CentOS EOL Support

MontaVista announces a new partnership with Toss Bank, an Internet-only bank in South Korea, for MVShield’s CentOS End-Of-Life (EOL).

With MVShield, customers can continue using EOL versions of Linux distributions like CentOS without changes, while receiving commercial-grade maintenance and support from MontaVista.” — Jung-Hoon Kim, Korea Country Manager

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVista Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linuxtoday announced a signed agreement with Toss Bank, a leading Korean online-only bank, to provide CentOS EOL support and critical security updates on their custom baseline, as part our MVShield service program.Currently, all versions of CentOS have ceased receiving community support, leaving them without security patches or bug fixes. However, many IT companies and public institutions continue to use CentOS, seeking solutions to this issue.MontaVista's MVShield service extends the lifecycle of open-source Linux distributions, such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, and Ubuntu, ensuring stable operation of IT infrastructure and services. The service ensures the reliability and stability of EOL Linux distributions through regular full builds and quality assurance (QA), while offering technical support through our Korea office and global support centers.Additionally, MVShield provides regular security vulnerability patches and reports for EOL Linux versions, helping organizations prepare for certification audits. It also offers backporting and custom package maintenance tailored to specific customer needs. Due to MontaVista’s long-standing technical expertise and cost efficiency, Toss Bank chose MVShield from several potential options.Supporting Quote:"With MVShield, customers can continue using EOL versions of Linux distributions like CentOS without changes, while receiving commercial-grade maintenance and support from MontaVista," said Jung-Hoon Kim, Korea Country Manager at MontaVista Software. He added, "We are expanding our references for MVShield across various industries, including telecommunications, manufacturing, finance, and e-commerce."MVShield for CentOS 6/7/8 is available now. MontaVista invites interested parties to contact us at sales@mvista.com and/or visit MVShield webpage for more information.About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com *Linuxis a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries.MontaVistais a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All the other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners.

