MENUDO PRODUCTIONS AND MARIO LOPEZ LAUNCH GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW MEMBER TO JOIN MENUDO

Menudo Productions & Mario Lopez Announce Worldwide search for a superstar to join boy band MENUDO. Auditions for talent ages 14-18, begin immediately online.

We could not be happier how far these boys have come. We are now onto the next chapter of the new Menudo and looking for one more superstar to bring to the family!” — Mario Lopez.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menudo Productions and Mario Lopez have announced a worldwide search for a new superstar to join the iconic boy band, Menudo. This comes following the sudden departure of group member Ezra Gilmore, who left for family reasons. The audition process, open to talent ages 14 to 18, begins immediately online and will culminate with live auditions in Miami this December.Since their much-anticipated re-launch on Good Morning America in 2023, Menudo has graced major stages including iHeart’s Fiesta Latina, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Sherri Shepherd Show, and The Today Show. Their live performances have spanned Universal Studios in Los Angeles, Disney Springs in Orlando, and Hard Rock Cafes in Hollywood, Miami, and beyond. Menudo also made memorable appearances at the Puerto Rican Day Parade and the 116th Street Festival in New York. Recently, they reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent.On the international front, Menudo has performed at Nickelodeon’s Kids' Choice Awards in Mexico, Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico, the Monitor Music Awards in Colombia, and Teletón Costa Rica, as well as on TV Azteca’s Juguetón in Mexico. Their hit single "Feelin'" marked a major milestone, landing in the top 25 on Billboard’s Latin Radio chart.Aspiring artists and their guardians can now submit video auditions via menudo.com. Select candidates will be invited to Miami to participate in live auditions and meet Menudo's coaches, management, and current members.“We could not be happier how far these boys have come. We are now onto the next chapter of the new Menudo and looking for one more superstar to bring to the family!” said Mario Lopez.Paul Tarnopol, CEO of Menudo Productions, added, “We will miss Ezra and wish him all the best, but Menudo’s strength lies in its ability to continue evolving with fresh talent, which keeps the brand timeless.”Follow Menudo on YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTokABOUT MENUDO PRODUCTIONSMenudo Productions, LLC is a Miami-based music and entertainment company specializing in talent development and content creation for the global teen and pre-teen music markets. The company, which owns the Menudo brand, was established in 2016 by Menudo International, LLC, with no affiliation to the brand's previous ownership. Menudo is signed to Mistar Entertainment and is distributed globally by The Orchard/Sony.ABOUT MARIO LOPEZMario Lopez is a two-time Emmy-winning host of NBC’s Access Hollywood and Access Daily. He has a development deal with NBC/Universal and produced and starred in the Saved by the Bell reboot, now streaming on Peacock. Lopez also hosts the national iHeart radio programs On with Mario Lopez and iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez. An actor, NYT best-selling author, and producer, Lopez has appeared in This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, and Nip/Tuck, among other shows. He made his Broadway debut in A Chorus Line, where he met his wife, Courtney. Together, they have three children: Gia, Dominic, and Santino.Media Contact - Angel Zamora angel@menudo.comMenudo Productions, LLCWebsite - Menudo.comMENUDO PRODUCTIONS Y MARIO LOPEZ LANZAN BÚSQUEDA GLOBAL DE UN NUEVO MIEMBRO PARA UNIRSE A MENUDOMenudo Productions y Mario Lopez han anunciado una búsqueda mundial para encontrar una nueva superestrella que se una a la icónica boy band Menudo. Esto sigue a la repentina salida de Ezra Gilmore del grupo, quien se retiró por motivos familiares. El proceso de audiciones, abierto a talentos de entre 14 y 18 años, comienza de inmediato en línea y culminará con audiciones en vivo en Miami este diciembre.Desde su tan anticipado relanzamiento en Good Morning America en 2023, Menudo ha brillado en importantes escenarios, incluyendo iHeart’s Fiesta Latina, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Sherri Shepherd Show y The Today Show. Sus actuaciones en vivo han abarcado Universal Studios en Los Ángeles, Disney Springs en Orlando y Hard Rock Cafes en Hollywood, Miami y más allá. Menudo también hizo apariciones memorables en el Desfile Puertorriqueño y el Festival de la Calle 116 en Nueva York. Recientemente, llegaron a los cuartos de final en America’s Got Talent.En el ámbito internacional, Menudo se ha presentado en los Nickelodeon’s Kids' Choice Awards en México, Premios Juventud en Puerto Rico, los Monitor Music Awards en Colombia, Teletón Costa Rica, así como en Juguetón de TV Azteca en México. Su sencillo "Feelin'" alcanzó un hito importante, logrando posicionarse entre los 25 mejores en la lista de radio latina de Billboard.Los artistas aspirantes y sus tutores ahora pueden enviar audiciones en video a través de menudo.com. Los candidatos seleccionados serán invitados a Miami para participar en audiciones en vivo y conocer a los entrenadores, la dirección y los miembros actuales de Menudo.“No podríamos estar más orgullosos de lo lejos que han llegado los chicos. Ahora estamos entrando en el próximo capítulo emocionante de Menudo y buscando una superestrella más para unirse a la familia”, dijo Mario Lopez.Paul Tarnopol, CEO de Menudo Productions, añadió: “Echaremos de menos a Ezra y le deseamos lo mejor, pero la fortaleza de Menudo radica en su capacidad para seguir evolucionando con nuevos talentos frescos, lo que mantiene la marca atemporal”.Sigue a Menudo en redes socialesYouTube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTokACERCA DE MENUDO PRODUCTIONSMenudo Productions, LLC es una compañía de música y entretenimiento con sede en Miami que se especializa en el desarrollo de talento y la creación de contenido para los mercados musicales globales de adolescentes y preadolescentes. La compañía, que posee la marca Menudo, fue establecida en 2016 por Menudo International, LLC, sin afiliación con los anteriores propietarios de la marca. Menudo está firmado con Mistar Entertainment y es distribuido globalmente por The Orchard/Sony.ACERCA DE MARIO LOPEZMario Lopez es un presentador ganador de dos premios Emmy, conocido por su trabajo en Access Hollywood y Access Daily de NBC. Tiene un acuerdo de desarrollo con NBC/Universal y fue productor y protagonista en el relanzamiento de Saved by the Bell, que actualmente se transmite en Peacock.

