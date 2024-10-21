California deploys largest service corps in the nation, connecting and supporting communities across the state

In 2025, California Service Corps programs will be over 10,000 members strong and will help communities by:

Tutoring and mentoring K-12 students

Supporting communities experiencing and recovering from disasters

Combating food insecurity and connecting vulnerable people to resources and services

Taking climate action — planting trees, preventing wildfires, and installing solar panels

California Service Corps programs include:

#CaliforniansForAll College Corps

Youth Service Corps

California Climate Action Corps

AmeriCorps California

“Service members have stepped up to bridge divides and help their communities by serving in the California Service Corps,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “These members are the state’s future leaders, and we need their energy and enthusiasm to address our greatest challenges.”

California Service Corps members gain skills and experience while effecting positive change in their communities. Members receive living stipends, and many can receive up to $10,000 toward higher education after completing their service to be used for college, trade school or to pay back student loans.

To learn more about applying to the California Climate Action Corps, Youth Service Corps, and AmeriCorps California, visit www.CAServiceCorps.com.