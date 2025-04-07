With peak fire season on horizon, California launches statewide wildfire preparedness campaign

This year’s campaign emphasizes two essential strategies in wildfire preparedness: home hardening and defensible space. Now through late May residents across the state will see digital and social media advertising, posters and materials at hardware and convenience stores, and messaging at gas pumps and other popular locations in Wildland Urban Interface communities. Outreach will be delivered in both English and Spanish to reach as many Californians as possible.

Creating a five foot buffer zone of defensible space, known as Zone 0, and taking steps to harden your home has been scientifically proven to be the most effective way to increase the likelihood of your home surviving a wildfire.

Governor Newsom has invested unprecedented resources into wildfire response and prevention, including nearly doubling CAL FIRE’s budget to $4 billion and investing 10x the amount than when the Governor took office for forest and land management. The state has also created the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, increased the use of prescribed burns, and implemented new technologies including AI and satellite technology to fight fires.

Home hardening:

Install or upgrade to fire-resistant materials on roofs, vents, siding, windows, and decks.

Clear debris from roofs, gutters, vents, and under decks.

Seal all cracks and openings larger than 1/8 inch to prevent embers from entering the home.

Defensible space:

Maintain a 5-foot ember-resistant zone immediately around the home—no flammable vegetation or materials.

Maintain 100 feet of defensible space, including trimming trees, cutting grasses, and removing dead vegetation.

Store combustible items (firewood, propane tanks, vehicles) at least 30 feet away from structures.

To make preparation easier, CAL FIRE offers the firePLANNER tool at ReadyForWildfire.org, where residents can:

Create a custom wildfire readiness plan.

Access checklists, safety tips, and alerts.

Stay informed with real-time wildfire and evacuation updates.

Now is the time to act. Start at the house and work your way out. Learn more at ReadyForWildfire.org.