Needles gets safe drinking water, thanks to state investment

The state fully funded the planning and construction of Needles’ new water system through a $14 million grant from its Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) drinking water program. The project is part of Governor Newsom’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades and creating thousands of jobs across the state. Find projects building your community at build.ca.gov.

The program was launched after Governor Newsom signed SB 200 in 2019, establishing funding for drinking water projects through the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. The city of Needles sought help from the State Water Board after a burst pipe and lightning strike caused its 80-year-old water system, already contending with contamination issues, to fail completely in 2020.

Needles’ experience illustrates the challenges that small, rural disadvantaged communities often face in providing safe drinking water. With a median household income of $40,000, the city was reluctant to raise water rates to pay for improvements to its prior water system, which fell into disrepair over time.

“This project represents more than a milestone — it’s a generational investment in the future of Needles,” said Patrick Martinez, Needles City Manager. “The $14.3 million SAFER grant provided a critical opportunity to turn long-standing infrastructure challenges into a model of resilience and sustainability. In strong partnership with the State Water Resources Control Board, we are restoring public confidence, strengthening regional capacity, and positioning our community for long-term economic growth. This is the kind of forward-looking, outcomes-driven investment California needs, and the City Council is proud to help secure a stable, reliable water future for the residents of Needles.”