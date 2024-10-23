Keyless and ZORRZ Forge Partnership to Enhance Payment Security and Improve Account Recovery

Our partnership with Keyless is crucial in our mission to democratize credit access.” — Priyesh Mistry, Managing Director of ZORRZ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Privacy-preserving biometric authentication leader Keyless has partnered with ZORRZ , a London-based credit fintech, to increase the security of ZORRZ payments, automate account recovery processes, and protect users during sensitive actions.In a move to expand access to credit, ZORRZ is introducing the BlueAccess card --- a virtual Mastercard platform designed for underserved groups like immigrants, students, and those with poor credit. The card offers a suite of innovative features without requiring an application or credit checks, including an educational AI engine, integrated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) functionality, a unique 'snooze' feature for flexible payment management, and access to an exclusive offers and discounts marketplace. This comprehensive approach offers an innovative alternative to traditional credit products and assessments.By leveraging Keyless’ patented Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology, which ensures that no biometric data is ever stored, this partnership guarantees full protection of ZORRZ customers' biometric data while using their BlueAccess cards.The partnership focuses on three key areas of the ZORRZ customer journey:Payment Authentication: Protecting transactions and enabling PSD2 SCA compliance with built-in dynamic linking. Step-Up Authentication: Safeguarding sensitive data by leveraging privacy-preserving biometrics for multi-factor authentication during sensitive actions. Account Recovery: Streamlining ZORRZ account recovery processes with a self-service biometric recovery flow."Our partnership with ZORRZ marks another significant milestone in our mission to provide strong, privacy-focused biometric authentication to banks and fintechs worldwide," said Fabian Eberle, Co-founder and COO at Keyless. "By integrating our Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology with ZORRZ 's innovative payment platform, we are able to offer unparalleled security and convenience to ZORRZ customers, without compromising on their privacy."Priyesh Mistry, Managing Director of ZORRZ, commented on the collaboration, "Our partnership with Keyless is crucial in our mission to democratize credit access. The BlueAccess card, with its unique features, represents a new era in inclusive finance. By combining these innovations with Keyless' cutting-edge biometric technology, we're not just enhancing security - we're revolutionizing how underserved communities access and manage credit."The Keyless and ZORRZ partnership is poised to redefine the landscape of secure payments and authentication, providing businesses and consumers with the tools they need to navigate the digital economy safely and efficiently.

