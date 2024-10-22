Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company 'SUMED' Signs Agreement with Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company 'SRPC'

Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company "SUMED" Signs Agreement with Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company "SRPC"

Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company "SUMED" Signs Agreement with Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company "SRPC"

CAIRO, EGYPT, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited "ECC" (Financial Lead Arranger of Soukhna Refinery), and His Excellency Eng. Sameh Fahmy, Chairman of Egyptian Petroleum Investments Corporation "EPI Corp." (Founding Director and Lead Consultant of Soukhna Refinery), announced today that the Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company "SUMED" has signed a Term Sheet for handling, storing, and transferring crude oil feedstock and petroleum products with the Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company "SRPC".

“SUMED signing the Term Sheet with Soukhna Refinery - SRPC will reduce the refinery construction cost by USD 700 Million, making the project's capital USD 4.7 Billion, which will positively reflect on the appetite of targeted investors to enter as partners into the project, while reducing any future financing burdens and contributing to the expected financing process,” Mr. George Matharu said.

The SUMED Pipeline (also known as the Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline) is an oil pipeline in Egypt, running from the Ain Sokhna terminal in the Gulf of Suez, the northernmost terminus of the Red Sea, to offshore Sidi Kerir port, Alexandria in the Mediterranean Sea. It provides an alternative to the Suez Canal for transporting oil from the Arabian Gulf region to the Mediterranean.

The pipeline is owned by the Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company "SUMED", a joint venture of Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation "EGPC" (50%, Egypt), Saudi Aramco (15%, Saudi Arabia), Mubadala Investment Company "Formerly IPIC" (15%, the United Arab Emirates), Kuwait Investment Authority "KIA" (15%, Kuwait), and QatarEnergy (5%, Qatar).

His Excellency Eng. Sameh Fahmy, Chairman of EPI Corp (former Minister of Petroleum), added, “Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company - SRPC is a promising project and will be one of the most important petroleum and petrochemical projects globally, especially since it is located in the heart of the world to serve four important markets - Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Therefore, the project’s success is inevitable, as all companies involved in this project are currently cooperating with Elite Capital & Co. Limited to provide the necessary financing to build it.”

SRPC's Project is a petroleum complex consisting of an oil refinery, petrochemical technology, mini hospital, and petroleum studies institute. This project is located at the heart of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, specifically in Ain Sokhna, and it is surrounded by the continents of Asia from the east, Europe from the north, and Africa from the west.

The refining capacity of the oil refinery is 208 thousand barrels per day, which will be relied upon in selling oil derivatives and fed by petrochemical technology, and therefore the project will be one of the world scale state of the art strategic refinery project in the world in selling oil derivatives and petrochemical products.

“Implementation of the project will support the economy of Egypt, which witnessed remarkable development in all sectors during the era of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and which are expected to flourish in the coming period,” Eng. Sameh Fahmy said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “We are currently working on preliminary negotiations with international sovereign entities to enter the project as major partners representing the main source of crude oil supply to the refinery. After that, we will move to the potential financing process according to the data that will be available at the time.”

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company 'SUMED' Signs Agreement with Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company 'SRPC'

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company 'SUMED' Signs Agreement with Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company 'SRPC'
Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company "SUMED" Signs Agreement with Soukhna Refinery and Petrochemical Company "SRPC"
Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic End to the 2024 Season Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
View All Stories From This Author