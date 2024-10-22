Bennabis Health and Broadreach Medical Resources Announce Partnership to Bring Medical Cannabis Benefits to Employees

Working in making medical cannabis more affordable for patients.

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennabis Health, the leader in providing innovative programs that reduce out-of-pocket costs for medical cannabis patients, has joined forces with Broadreach Medical Resources (BMR), a cutting-edge prescription benefit manager (PBM), in a trailblazing partnership. This collaboration marks the first time medical cannabis is being seamlessly integrated into traditional employee health coverage, bringing a transformative new benefit to employers and their employees.

For individuals suffering with chronic conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, IBS, depression, PTSD and pain, medical cannabis has been a game changer. It has also been shown to help cancer patients manage the harsh side-effects of treatment. Now thanks to Bennabis Health and BMRs’ partnership, patients using cannabis can find financial support just like those with traditional prescriptions, making this vital treatment option more affordable and accessible.

“We are thrilled to partner with BMR to bring this revolutionary benefit to the market,” said Don Parisi, president and co-founder of Bennabis Health. “Our mission has always been to make medical cannabis accessible for those who need it most, and together with BMR, we’re breaking down barriers and changing the landscape of healthcare benefits. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a major shift in how healthcare is delivered.”

This first-to-market program not only benefits employees by improving access to medical cannabis, but also provides employers with a cutting-edge solution that can reduce overall healthcare costs and enhance employee wellbeing. By integrating medical cannabis into employer-sponsored benefit packages, Bennabis Health is helping businesses improve the quality of life for patients.

To join Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network or to learn more about its benefit program, contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at bennabishealth.com.

About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health is a healthcare company transforming access to medical cannabis by integrating it into traditional employer-sponsored benefit programs, making it affordable for employees and their dependents. Driven by an experienced team, Bennabis Health delivers discounts through a multistate dispensary network and comprehensive patient education. Our proprietary, first-to-market platform and network system is available to employer groups and is also available for individual users to purchase as well.

