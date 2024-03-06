Bennabis Health Expands its Dispensary Network to Enhance Affordability of Medical Cannabis for Patients

Expanding access for medical cannabis patients on their path to better health and wellness.

Bennabis Health Dispensary Network Now Available in 7 States

The experts at The Cannabist Company share our passion for improving the lives of patients through alternative care solutions. Together, we are dedicated to making medical cannabis more accessible.” — Don Parisi, President of Bennabis Health

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennabis Health, a pioneer in advancing medical cannabis benefits, announces a significant expansion of its dispensary network in partnership with The Cannabist Company. The Bennabis Health dispensary network continues to grow as this expansion brings Bennabis Health’s Premium Membership benefits to nearly 20% of medical cannabis states including Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Washington, DC.

This network extension highlights the commitment of these two organizations to support medical cannabis patients by increasing affordability and providing reliable cannabis resources. The Bennabis Health Premium Membership program is designed to alleviate out-of-pocket costs for medical cannabis patients.

Patients enrolled in the Bennabis Health Premium Membership gain access to a 15% discount on medical cannabis purchases at Network Dispensaries. This reduction in costs not only makes treatment more accessible but also offers significant long-term savings for patients who rely on medical marijuana for consistent care. By extending its network, Bennabis Health aims to enhance accessibility and affordability for individuals and employer groups seeking alternative care options.

Don Parisi, President of Bennabis Health, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with The Cannabist Company, stating, "Working with the experts at The Cannabist Company has been fulfilling. They share our passion for improving the lives of patients through alternative care solutions, and together, we are dedicated to making medical cannabis more accessible to millions."

To join in Bennabis Health’s growing Dispensary Network or to learn more about its individual and employer-sponsored programs, contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at www.bennabishealth.com.

About Bennabis Health, Inc.: Bennabis Health is a healthcare company transforming access to medical cannabis by making it understandable and affordable through a national system that integrates medical cannabis into traditional therapeutic healthcare options. Driven by an experienced team, Bennabis Health delivers discounts through a multistate dispensary network, comprehensive patient education, and a roadmap for the medicinal cannabis journey. Their first-to-market system is available to individuals as well as employer groups looking to offer a unique employee benefit.