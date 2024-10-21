Unlock the Mystery in a New Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Digital Weekend Event, February 2025

Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Broken Clock Red Herring Events team Image showing five of Red Herring Games Luxury murder mystery games available as box sets

GRIMSBY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Herring Games is pleased to annouce a new fully digital, immersive murder mystery event scheduled for February 22–23, 2025.The new case, titled: Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Broken Clock , will allow participants from around the world to experience an original mystery inspired by the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle. This event will unfold live via Zoom over the course of a weekend , featuring interactive activities, workshops, an original puzzle experience and of course a Sherlock Holmes inspired murder mystery case.Event OverviewThe digital murder mystery will take place over two days, with participants able to join from anywhere in the world. Regularly attracting audiences from Europe, the UK and the USA, the digital weekend events launched in 2020 and have continued to draw crowds. The storylines, all written by UK crime writer Jo Smedley, invite attendees to step into the role of investigators as they attempt to solve the case by interrogating live actors portraying suspects, analyzing clues, and piecing together evidence.In addition to the main murder mystery event, the weekend includes a series of optional workshops, escape room challenges, and other interactive activities. One of the highlights of this weekend adventure is the release of a brand-new puzzle game designed by Joseph Parfrement Parkes, whose previous creations, Space System Error and Home Front Heroes, were both highly successful on Kickstarter in their own right.Flexible Programming for All Time ZonesThe event’s programming is designed to accommodate participants across multiple time zones, with sessions scheduled to ensure that attendees worldwide can engage in the murder mystery and workshops. Escape room challenges will be available at different times across the weekend, and workshops are optional, allowing flexibility for participants to choose the activities that best fit their schedules.Ticket Information and Early Bird SpecialsTickets for the event are sold by household, making it a cost-effective option for families and groups to join from home. A physical case file pack is also available as an add-on, which includes additional clues, evidence, and a new puzzle box game. Early bird specials, including discounted shipping and exclusive extras, are available through Kickstarter until November 27, 2024.Testimonials from Previous EventsPrevious attendees of Red Herring Games’ digital murder mystery weekends have shared positive feedback on the interactive and entertaining nature of the events:"Fantastic! The most creative and well-executed murder mystery I’ve attended, with attention to detail and engaging actors. This was my first weekend with Red Herring Games, but it won’t be my last.""Fabulous work by the entire team. The weekend was so much fun and very well organized."About Red Herring GamesRed Herring Games has over 20 years of experience hosting immersive events and murder mystery experiences. Led by published crime writer Jo Smedley, the company has been recognized with several awards, including the Theo Paphitis SBS Award and honors from Small Business Saturday. The team, including Joseph Parfrement Parkes, continues to deliver unique and engaging experiences to participants worldwide.

Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Broken Clock

