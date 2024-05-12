Unlocking the Mysteries: "Dream Thief" Kickstarter Campaign Launched
Today marks the launch of an exciting Kickstarter campaign by Red Herring Games: "Dream Thief," a captivating narrative puzzle experience unlike any other.
With an innovative blend of immersive storytelling and intricate puzzles, "The Dream Thief" promises to redefine the mystery case file genre.
"The Dream Thief" is the brainchild of Jo Smedley MD of Red Herring Games, the creative mind behind the acclaimed Cosykiller series and over 150 murder mystery games and Joseph Parfrement Parkes, who is the genius behind the mind stretching small puzzle box series recently published by the same firm. Drawing on years of experience in crafting engaging narratives and challenging puzzles, Jo and Joseph have formed a winning team dedicated to bringing "The Dream Thief" to life.
In this new case file experience players will embark on a thrilling journey to hunt down a serial killer, where every clue, every puzzle, every piece of evidence leads them closer to unraveling the truth. From the creators of the popular Cosykiller series, and the team behind two Crime Con installation games back in 2017 and 2018, "The Dream Thief" offers a fresh take on mystery-solving, combining the best elements of puzzling with a gripping narrative.
"We wanted to create something truly unique with 'The Dream Thief' – a game that challenges players to think critically, solve puzzles, and immerse themselves in a rich, atmospheric world," says Jo Smedley. "With 'The Dream Thief,' we're pushing the boundaries of interactive storytelling, inviting players to become detectives in their own right."
The Kickstarter campaign for "The Dream Thief" aims to raise funds for production and distribution, with stretch goals offering exciting rewards for backers. From exclusive merchandise to sequel events, supporters of the campaign will be part of bringing "The Dream Thief" to life.
"We're incredibly excited to share 'The Dream Thief' with the Kickstarter community," says Joseph. "With their support, we can turn this dream into a reality and deliver an unforgettable experience to mystery enthusiasts everywhere."
For more information and to support the "The Dream Thief" Kickstarter campaign, visit the Kickstarter Campaign here: The Dream Thief.
About Red Herring Games:
Red Herring Games is a UK-based creative studio dedicated to crafting immersive storytelling murder mystery experiences. With a passion for mystery and intrigue, Red Herring Games has captivated audiences worldwide with its innovative approach to narrative gaming, puzzle and role playing games. Creating unique events and brand activation both in person and online.
Teaser Trailer