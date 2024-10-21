Implementation of medical advisory board review reduces multiple embryo transfers, multiple gestation pregnancies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Fertility’s and Progyny’s research teams quantify the effect of policy change on improving outcomes for fertility patients. Presented at the 80th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, the research examined the effects of implementing a new policy requiring a medical advisory board (MAB) to review and approve requests prior to the performance of multiple embryo transfers.Current ASRM practice guidelines recommend single embryo transfer (SET) in the majority of clinical settings. However, a number of multiple embryo transfers (MET), commonly linked to multiple implantations and high-risk pregnancies, are still performed annually. This study evaluated whether implementation of a MET policy, guided by collaboration between a MAB and a benefits solution organization, facilitated improved adherence to ASRM guidelines.Following implementation of this policy, the rate of single embryo transfers increased significantly, from 93.0% to 96.2%, and the rate of multiple gestation pregnancies decreased significantly from 1.5% to 0.5%, underscoring the effectiveness of the new review process. Alan B. Copperman, M.D. , Managing Director and CEO of RMA of New York, commented, “A comprehensive benefit solution organization that values evidence-based medicine can coordinate best practices within a network of sub-specialists, facilitate improved adherence to guidelines, and deliver safer outcomes.The study emphasizes the value of a collaborative approach between benefit solution organizations and expert providers in promoting adherence to established guidelines. This model not only prioritizes patient safety and clinical outcomes but also demonstrates that a team approach ensures best practices to lower the risks of multiple gestation pregnancies from IVF.“By prioritizing patient safety and adhering to best practices, we can offer families a safer path to parenthood," shares Keri Bergin, M.D. , lead author and RMA New York Fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.Learn more about US Fertility’s Research Division , which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com

