Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group (HAT Working Group) will meet November 2, 2024

Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) has traditionally managed game species with a focus on providing greater hunter opportunity, including a higher number of available tags and longer seasons. Some members of Idaho’s outdoor sporting community have begun to express concerns related to the advancement of hunting technology and the potential erosion of fair chase ethic. However, IDFG also acknowledges that other members of Idaho’s outdoor sporting community do not share those same concerns.

Recognizing the widely varying opinions on the matter amongst Idaho’s outdoor sporting community the Idaho Fish and Game Commission (Commission) directed IDFG to organize and facilitate a working group to delve into this complex issue. The purpose of the Hunting and Advanced Technology (HAT) Working Group is to assess public perspectives on what is and is not considered “fair” technology to use in the pursuit of game and develop recommendations to the Commission that strike an appropriate balance between the use of hunting technology and fair chase ethic. Those recommendations would then be reviewed by the Commission and considered for implementation.

The Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group will be meeting on Saturday, November 2, in Boise. Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow.



Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group

Meeting Details

November 2, 2024, 11 a.m. MDT

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Headquarters

600 South Walnut

Boise, Idaho 83707

Teleconference / Zoom:

To join the meeting, click the following:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85605146179

Or dial: +1 (253) 205-0468

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).