WSI Honors Carlos Guzman with the Nick Lattanzio Lifetime Achievement Award

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, the world’s largest network of digital marketing consultants, proudly announces Carlos Guzman of WSI’s Mexico City office as the recipient of the esteemed Nick Lattanzio Lifetime Achievement Award. The award, named after one of WSI’s most respected and visionary leaders, recognizes an individual whose career embodies excellence, innovation, and long-term contributions to WSI and the digital marketing industry.Carlos, a 20-year veteran in WSI's network, has made an indelible impact on the organization and the global digital marketing community. His unwavering commitment to helping businesses harness digital marketing solutions has consistently delivered transformative results for clients worldwide. Throughout his career, Carlos has demonstrated remarkable leadership, serving as a mentor, innovator, and advocate for the strategic growth of WSI.“Carlos has been an inspiration to so many within our network,” says Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “His dedication to excellence, his forward-thinking strategic approach to digital marketing, and his leadership across both our LATAM market and globally are just a few of the reasons why he is so deserving of this award. Carlos exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose and passion.”The award was presented at the WSI Global Convention held in Cancun, Mexico, from September 24 to 29, 2024, where WSI celebrated the accomplishments of its top-performing agencies, partners, and individuals. Guzman’s honor highlights a career marked by exceptional achievements, including his leadership in promoting AI-driven marketing solutions and his active role in WSI’s AI Leadership Council.About the Nick Lattanzio Lifetime Achievement Award:Named after Nick Lattanzio, one of the founders of WSI, this prestigious award is given annually to an individual who has shown extraordinary dedication and significant contributions to WSI’s growth, vision, and community over a sustained period.About WSI:WSI is the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants, with offices worldwide. For nearly three decades, WSI has been helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to grow and succeed. Our global team of consultants provides a full suite of digital marketing solutions, including AI consulting, SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more, all driven by our mission to unlock a world of possibilities for the businesses we serve.For more information about WSI and its award winners, visit wsiworld.com

