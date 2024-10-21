Submit Release
UNITAR at AidEx 2024 Exhibition: Showcasing Livelihood Development Training Impact

18 October 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – UNITAR will participate in the AidEx 2024 exhibition in Geneva, on 23 and 24 October 2024. In this humanitarian aid and disaster relief event, UNITAR’s exhibit is themed “Empowering Changemakers: A Force for Sustainable Future”. The UNITAR exhibition highlights the impact of training women, youth and professionals in Asia and the Pacific Island countries, the Middle East, African countries, and Ukraine on lifelong practical digital skills, community-based disaster risk reduction, and effective and inclusive leadership to support sustainable and strategic economic growth.

The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public with registration. The UNITAR booth is located at B13 A (close to the Development 2030 mainstage) at the PALEXPO.

