OSCE strengthens inter-regional co-operation between women professionals from Central Asia and South-Eastern Europe addressing violent extremism and terrorism

On 17 and 18 October 2024, the OSCE hosted the second in-person meeting of women professionals from Central Asia and South-Eastern Europe working on preventing and countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism (P/CVERLT). Established in February 2023 by the OSCE Secretariat’s Gender Issues Programme WIN Project, in collaboration with the OSCE Secretariat's Transnational Threats Department, the two regional networks comprise 68 women professionals from diverse sectors including government agencies, civil society, academia, media and OSCE field operations.

The primary focus of the meeting was on sharing good practices and learning from each other about the key P/CVERLT challenges and trends. Participants discussed the importance of community resilience and multi-stakeholder co-operation in P/CVERLT efforts, as well as media and information literacy for preventing the spread of misinformation, disinformation and malign information. Particular attention was given to examining gendered aspects of radicalization to violence and the ways the education sector can be safely involved in P/CVERLT efforts. The meeting also helped to strengthen connections among network members both within and across regions, as well as to introduce new members, who joined the networks in 2024.

“Not only is violent misogyny in violent extremist narratives across the ideological spectrum becoming increasingly evident in the online space, but harmful content is reaching and influencing younger and younger audiences. In fact, we see increasing evidence of teenagers being negatively impacted by violent extremist content and in some cases exploited by violent extremist groups and individuals. That is why educators and parents must be better included in the comprehensive prevention of radicalization to violence with the objective of protecting children and youth,” said Ambassador Alena Kupchyna, OSCE Co-ordinator of Activities to Address Transnational Threats.

“By supporting these networks, we are sending a clear message: gender-sensitive approaches are vital to effectively address the complex threat that violent extremism poses to our societies,” said Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Advisor on Gender Issues, “This is not merely a question of representation – it is about integrating the unique perspectives, experiences and expertise that women bring to the table into the P/CVERLT policies and programming,” she added.

This meeting reaffirmed the OSCE's commitment to enhancing the capacity of women professionals in the critical field of P/CVERLT. By facilitating regular online meetings every two months and in-person gatherings, the OSCE is creating a sustainable platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and capacity-building among women professionals in this crucial security domain.