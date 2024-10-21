ChargeTab Donates Emergency Phone Chargers for Hurricane Helene Relief

ChargeTab provides reliable emergency phone chargers through SABO Outdoors and Savage Freedom Relief Operations to restore communication in storm-affected areas

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, ChargeTab, a leading innovator in emergency charging solutions , has donated its pre-charged, portable phone chargers to support relief efforts, ensuring people in impacted areas can stay connected when power sources are limited. The donations to both SABO Outdoors and Savage Freedom Relief Operations will help affected communities maintain essential communication lines during recovery efforts.With power outages affecting large regions, ChargeTab’s portable chargers offer a crucial resource, providing dependable power for those in need. Designed with a 3000mAh battery, weatherproof packaging, and a shelf life of up to two years, ChargeTab’s chargers are tailored to deliver accessible energy solutions in challenging environments. The compact design requires no additional cables, making it convenient for those in emergencies like hurricanes to quickly charge their devices and stay informed.ChargeTab’s mission centers on delivering reliable power solutions that people can depend on in unexpected situations. Since its founding, ChargeTab has become a trusted name in emergency charging, known for its commitment to sustainability and quality. Each charger unit features a biodegradable paper shell and is powered by upcycled batteries, reflecting the company’s dedication to minimizing environmental impact through sustainable practices.SABO Outdoors, an application known for connecting outdoor enthusiasts with landowners, will distribute the chargers among communities facing power challenges from Hurricane Helene. ChargeTab is honored to support SABO Outdoors’ efforts to deliver essential resources to those in need.About ChargeTab:ChargeTab, founded in 2017, offers sustainable and portable emergency phone chargers that are compatible with all mobile phones, are pre-charged, and are ready to use. Specializing in Apple-compatible chargers, ChargeTab provides eco-friendly products made from upcycled batteries and biodegradable materials. With over 250,000 units sold and 5,000+ five-star reviews, the company is committed to reducing waste by recycling batteries and offering a free recycling program. ChargeTab’s compact, weatherproof design ensures reliable power anytime, anywhere, with no extra cables needed. Their patented chargers feature a 3000mAh battery, a two-year shelf life, and are travel-friendly for on-the-go use.

