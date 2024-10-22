Epsilon Technologies Expands EUC Remediation Services to Help Businesses Mitigate Risks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epsilon Technologies Group is pleased to announce the expansion of its specialized End-User Computing (EUC) remediation services, designed to help businesses effectively address the operational and financial risks associated with EUCs. With a focus on hands-on support and strategic solutions, Epsilon’s team of experts is committed to guiding organizations through the challenges of implementing an EUC management strategy.Recent industry attention has highlighted the increasing risks associated with EUCs, including data integrity vulnerabilities, insufficient controls, and the use of incompatible models. For many organizations, continued reliance on EUCs may be unavoidable, but it is still crucial to subject them to strict operational controls. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently underscored this need in their guidance.Epsilon’s EUC remediation services provide a comprehensive solution, starting with a thorough survey and detailed analysis of existing EUCs and going on to assess and implement replacement and/or transformative strategies. Epsilon’s deep domain expertise across every aspect of capital markets software can help businesses achieve compliance with regulatory requirements while gaining operational efficiency and integrity.“We understand the pressures businesses face when dealing with EUCs,” said Debashis Sen, CEO at Epsilon. “While complete elimination of EUCs remains a utopia, a very significant reduction in these should be an achievable goal for any financial institution. Our expanded remediation services are designed to provide a clear path forward—whether that’s through integration, elimination, or transformation via ETS, our next-generation platform, or another platform at the business. Our goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible for our clients.”With Epsilon, businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of EUC management, reduce risks, and future-proof their capital markets operations.To learn more about how Epsilon’s EUC Remediation Services can benefit your organization, visit www.epsiloncs.com About Epsilon Technologies Group‍Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, Government-Sponsored Enterprises, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS and Principia Analytic System as licensed products, and various innovative bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of consulting services, including implementation, advisory, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.To learn more about Epsilon, ETS and the Principia Analytic System, visit www.epsilontg.com

