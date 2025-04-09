Epsilon Technologies Group Launches ETS SaaS: Full-Scale Trade Management, Now in the Cloud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epsilon Technologies Group is excited to announce the official launch of ETS SaaS, the cloud-native version of its flagship enterprise trade management platform, ETS. With this release, institutional clients can now access the full power of ETS — including complete balance sheet visibility, trade lifecycle management, subledger support, and valuation — without the need to host or manage infrastructure on-premise.ETS SaaS delivers all of the advanced functionality and configurability of Epsilon’s enterprise solution, but with a dramatically lighter IT footprint. The cloud delivery model offers a significantly shorter implementation ramp, increased scalability, and reduced total cost of ownership, making it easier than ever for firms to unlock the value of their balance sheet data in real time.More than a trade management platform, ETS serves as a point of convergence for the entire balance sheet. It provides clients with an integrated view across all financial product classes while streamlining operations, enhancing data integrity, and enabling better-informed decisions at every level. This unified view also helps reduce system redundancy, eliminating the need for multiple siloed tools and data sources across trading and finance operations.“ETS has always been about empowering our clients to see and manage their financial positions more clearly,” said Debashis Sen, CEO of Epsilon Technologies Group. “For institutions looking to modernize their trade management and reporting operations, ETS SaaS removes obstacles to achieving unmatched value and efficiency.”The SaaS platform is designed for institutions looking to evolve beyond fragmented systems and manual processes. Whether clients are scaling up, transitioning from legacy infrastructure, or seeking faster time to value, ETS SaaS delivers the flexibility and performance to meet them where they are.ETS SaaS is available now. To learn more, schedule a demo, or start using ETS today, visit www.epsilontg.com About Epsilon Technologies Group‍Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System and pasVal, visit www.epsilontg.com

