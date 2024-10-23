Top Podcaster Lisa Callahan Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Women

Transformational coach and podcaster Lisa Callahan

Transformation Retreat is Slated for 2025

Helping people believe in themselves is my superpower.” — Lisa Callahan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational coach and renowned speaker Lisa Callahan—founder of Transformation for Real, LLC and co-host of the acclaimed podcast "The Things We Know"—is celebrating 20 years of empowering women to embrace their potential and live lives they love. This milestone is marked by the announcement of her upcoming retreat, "Best Chapter Yet: Plot Twist Getaway," scheduled for March 28-30, 2025 in Chandler, AZ.

Callahan says, "Helping people believe in themselves is my superpower. When women know what they want and actively pursue it, everyone benefits—their families and their communities."

As a leading Transformational Coach and public speaker, she has helped thousands of women identify what they truly want and then go after it. She guides dynamic, high-achieving, professional women with her signature Transformation for Real system, taking them from chaos to clarity so they can live a life they fully love. Her transformative work has helped thousands of women achieve their goals—from weight loss to entrepreneurship.

Callahan’s passion for helping women has culminated in a thriving coaching practice and a podcast that ranks in the top 10% of all podcasts. The show explores life with humor and camaraderie.

"The Things We Know," co-hosted with Kari Morin, offers listeners a refreshing blend of humor and wisdom, exploring the nuances of womanhood, aging, and personal growth. The duo engages audiences with lively discussions on topics that matter to women in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.

Popular episodes include "The Best Is Not Behind You," "Truths We Wish We Knew When We Were Younger," and "Parenting: It's Not for Wimps."

LA Weekly recently praised the duo, stating, "Kari Morin and Lisa Callahan are two exceptional entrepreneurs, podcasters, and business life coaches who are making an impact in their industry and whose message is resonating with women of all ages."

Through their podcast, they share invaluable insights from their own journeys, encouraging women to prioritize themselves and celebrate their accomplishments.

Genevieve, a client of Callahan, says, "After working with her for more than a year, I am more centered and focused about every aspect of my life."

Join Lisa Callahan in her mission to empower women and transform lives.

For more information on the podcast and upcoming events, visit thethingsweknowpodcast.com.

About Lisa Callahan

Lisa Callahan is a transformational coach, podcast host and public speaker based in Los Angeles, CA. As the founder of Transformation for Real, LLC, she has dedicated over 20 years to empowering women to embrace their potential and live fulfilling lives. Callahan co-hosts the acclaimed podcast "The Things We Know," which ranks in the top 10% of all podcasts and offers a refreshing blend of humor and insight into the complexities of womanhood. With her signature coaching system, she guides dynamic, high-achieving women from chaos to clarity, helping them achieve their personal and professional goals. Callahan’s mission is to inspire women to believe in themselves and recognize their immense power to effect change in their own lives and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.