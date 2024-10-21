Site for National Museum of the United State Navy formally announced



The new NMUSN site is just outside of the historic Washington Navy Yard, at Tingey Street and M Street, and will give the public unfettered access to U.S. Navy history and heritage.

“This ceremony marks a significant step forward in our journey to reimagine the Navy Museum,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to preserving and honoring the rich history of our Navy, and to ensuring that its legacy continues to inspire and educate future generations.”

The new NMUSN will act as an enduring memorial to honor the service of American Sailors, inspire selfless service, and enhance public understanding of the Navy’s history and heritage.

“The new National Museum of the U.S. Navy will provide a dramatically improved opportunity for the American public to be inspired by the long history of valor and sacrifice of American sailors in the defense of our country, and to learn the vital importance of Seapower to our way of life,” said NHHC Director Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy rear admiral (retired). “It will showcase not only the legacy of the past, but also the global operations of the Navy today, upholding the freedom of the seas, upon which our freedom depends.”

The vision for the new Navy Museum expands the traditional museum concept to a campus layout that combines the Navy Museum, a high-tech conference center, and retail space with dining options. It is intended to be a self-funded tourist destination that aims to intrigue, inform and inspire generations of visitors.

The Navy has partnered with the Navy Museum Development Foundation (NMDF), a non-profit organization that seeks to help preserve, commemorate and share the history of the U.S. Navy. The Foundation will support the museum construction efforts and, once complete, its ongoing operation.

During the ceremony, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby; Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton; former Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite; and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, DC, Nina Albert provided remarks.

