WINTERGREEN ANNOUNCES NEW S14 LED EDISON-STYLE PATIO STRING LIGHTS

Wintergreen announces a new line of S14 Edison-style Commercial Patio String Lights, featuring the beauty and durability of shatterproof polycarbonate.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wintergreen Corporation is proud to introduce a new line of S14 Edison-style Commercial Patio String Lights , by Wintergreen Lighting, featuring the visible-filament beauty of Edison bulbs with the unmatched durability of shatterproof, transparent polycarbonate. These lights, paired with a rugged commercial-grade SJTW stringer, are designed to shine brilliantly in any weather, ensuring leisure space stays elegant and vibrant all year long.Illuminate your outdoor spaces with the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern resilience. With warm white S14 bulbs on heavy-duty black wire, the Edison-style patio lights offer easy setup and exceptional performance. Available in drop and inline styles, each set includes removable bulbs and light strings, making assembly as simple as twisting the bulbs into their sockets and hanging them. Built to last, the commercial-grade, 16-gauge SJTW wire ensures superior performance, while the nickel-plated bulb base prevents corrosion, keeping the lights bright for years to come.Key Features:Shatterproof S14 Edison-style bulbs made from durable, transparent polycarbonate.Energy-efficient LED bulbs provide 20,000 hours of brilliant, warm illumination.Cool to the touch, these lights are safe for use under tents, on umbrellas, or anywhere else indoors and outdoors.Removable bulbs allow the stringer to be repurposed for other decorative uses throughout the year.Weather-resistant construction ensures that these lights shine beautifully, no matter the season.S14 LED Edison-style Commercial Patio String Lights deliver timeless beauty and long-lasting reliability. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.About Wintergreen Corporation:Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability. Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com

