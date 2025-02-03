Submit Release
WINTERGREEN ANNOUNCES NEW 5MM CHAMPAGNE COLORED STRING LIGHTS

Wintergreen Corp, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® Champagne colored 5mm string lights in balled sets.

We're excited to offer a touch of elegance that elevates any space. These lights are designed to bring warmth and sophistication to any setting, perfect for creating memorable moments.
— Pete O'Reilly, Senior Marketing Director, Wintergreen Corporation
ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 -- Wintergreen Corporation, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® Champagne colored 5mm string lights in balled sets. Join the celebration of the most festive look in holiday lighting. This elegant combination of warm and cool white 5mm LED lights look stunning on Christmas trees, wrapped around tree branches and bushes, draped over event spaces, porches, patios, railings, and more. Better yet, these lights are available in balled sets which are tangle-free and easier to install.

They are now available through Wintergreen's wholesale channel. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.

About Wintergreen Corporation:
Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability. Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com.

