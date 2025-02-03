WINTERGREEN ANNOUNCES NEW 5MM CHAMPAGNE COLORED STRING LIGHTS
Wintergreen Corp, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® Champagne colored 5mm string lights in balled sets.
They are now available through Wintergreen’s wholesale channel. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.
About Wintergreen Corporation:
Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability. Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com.
Peter O'Reilly
Wintergreen Corporation
+1 919-724-7256
mrkting@wintergreencorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.