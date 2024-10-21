TINY TRANSITIONS® ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER ‘PAY WHAT YOU CAN’ SLEEP CONSULTING PROGRAM - SLEEP STEPS

Provides Parents with Comprehensive Courses, Community, and Coaching within Its Mobile App; Ensures All Parents Have Access to Sleep Support Postpartum

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions, a leading pediatric & adult sleep consulting agency, announces Sleep Steps, an industry-first ‘pay what you can’ model for their simple and effective sleep training program. Sleep Steps includes three comprehensive programs designed for newborns, infants, and toddlers to educate parents with gentle, effective sleep education, access to its community of like-minded parents, and weekly live sessions with Founder Courtney Zentz and her team of Certified Sleep Coaches to troubleshoot specific sleep issues with easy access right from their iOS or Android app. Sleep Steps ‘pay what you can afford’ model came from the brand’s mission to ensure that all parents can access sleep coaching.“Until now, access to hiring a sleep consultant has been limited to parents with a certain level of financial means,” said Courtney Zentz, Certified Sleep Consultant and Founder of Sleep Steps. “Today - that changes. We are thrilled to launch our inclusive ‘pay what you can’ model to give all parents the knowledge and community they need to get the sleep they deserve because sleep is the foundation for which the house is built.”The Sleep Steps:Sleep Foundations-Begin by building a solid sleep foundation with our easy-to-consume video programs, which will set parents up for sleep success as you begin the sleep training journey.Begin with Bedtime:Teach your child exactly how to settle independently to sleep at bedtime with our responsive sleep training approaches, which you can choose from based on your style and child's personality.Tackle Night Wakings-With our easy-to-follow written sleep plans, you will know exactly how to manage and respond to your child’s unique needs while helping them sleep through the night.Become a Nap Ninja-Create a consistent nap routine, a predictable, restorative, and tear-free schedule, waking rested, refreshed, and ready to tackle the day.Sleep Regressions-Sleep obstacles like teething, development, illness, and separation anxiety are just some of the things we help you through by building your confidence.Support for All-With weekly live office hours + a supportive community of our Certified Sleep Consultants, live monthly parenting education, and a village of people who get it!Sleep Steps members will have the option to pay what they can afford, and 10% of all sales will be donated to Postpartum Support International in support of the 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men who experience postpartum depression. Parents who can pay slightly more will cover costs for less fortunate families, ensuring that all parents have access to sleep training education. To learn more about Sleep Steps or to become a member, visit https://tinytransitions.com/sleepsteps ABOUT TINY TRANSITIONS & SLEEP STEPSTiny Transitions is a leading sleep coaching company dedicated to helping families establish healthy sleep habits. Their certified coaches offer personalized, gentle sleep solutions using the proprietary Sleep Stepsmethod for both virtual and in-home consultations. This research-backed, gradual approach introduces sleep steps in a natural sequence, ensuring a gentle and effective process without crying-it-out.The Sleep Steps Program uses this methodology to provide comprehensive support through easy-to-follow programs, a supportive community, and live coaching sessions, helping parents tackle every stage of sleep development, no matter their income. With its inclusive "pay what you can" model for the Sleep Steps Program, Tiny Transitions ensures that all families, regardless of financial means, have access to high-quality sleep coaching. Learn more about Sleep Steps at https://tinytransitions.com/sleepsteps and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

