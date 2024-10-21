WSI Honors Gunnar and Leslie Hood with the 2023 Brand Ambassador Award

Award recognizes individuals who exemplify WSI’s mission by representing the brand with excellence, dedication, and passion.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, the world’s largest network of digital marketing consultants, is thrilled to announce Leslie and Gunnar Hood of Oklahoma City as the recipients of WSI’s Brand Ambassador Award for 2023. This award recognizes individuals who exemplify WSI’s mission by representing the brand with excellence, dedication, and passion.Gunnar and Leslie have been integral members of the WSI network since 2012, contributing their vast expertise in digital marketing and their deep commitment to client success. Their leadership and community involvement have made them standout ambassadors of the WSI brand, particularly in helping businesses in the Oklahoma City Metro area and beyond leverage digital solutions to thrive in competitive industries.“Gunnar and Leslie have consistently demonstrated what it means to be true brand ambassadors,” said WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour. “Their unwavering dedication to the WSI mission, professionalism, and constant pursuit of excellence in delivering digital marketing solutions make them truly deserving of this award. We are proud to have them representing WSI.”The WSI Brand Ambassador Award was presented at the WSI Global Convention held in Cancun, Mexico, from September 24 to 29, 2024. During this event, WSI celebrated the remarkable achievements of its network members. Gunnar and Leslie’s recognition highlights their outstanding contributions to promoting the WSI brand and fostering relationships that drive results for businesses and communities alike.About WSI:WSI is the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants, with offices worldwide. For nearly three decades, WSI has been helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to grow and succeed. Our global team of consultants provides a full suite of digital marketing solutions, including AI consulting, SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more, all driven by our mission to unlock a world of possibilities for the businesses we serve.For more information about WSI and its award winners, visit wsiworld.com

