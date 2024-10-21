WSI Names Eric Cook as the Agency of the Year

Award recognizes agency that has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership within the WSI network over past year.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, the world’s largest network of digital marketing consultants, proudly announces Eric Cook of Michigan as the recipient of the WSI Agency of the Year Award for 2024. This prestigious award recognizes the agency that has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership within the WSI network over the past year.Eric has been a standout leader in delivering digital marketing strategies, particularly in the financial services and community banking sectors. His deep industry knowledge and commitment to driving client success have helped businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. Eric’s expertise extends beyond his clients; he is also an educator, author, and frequent speaker, continuously sharing his insights and innovations across the WSI network."Eric’s passion and his dedication to client success truly embodies what it means to be WSI’s Agency of the Year,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "He consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and excellence, and we are thrilled to celebrate his incredible achievements."The award was presented during the WSI Global Convention, which was held in Cancun, Mexico, from September 24 to 29, 2024. The event brought together WSI’s top-performing agencies, partners, and individuals to celebrate innovation and leadership in digital marketing.About WSI:WSI is the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants, with offices worldwide. For nearly three decades, WSI has been helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to grow and succeed. Our global team of consultants provides a full suite of digital marketing solutions, including AI consulting, SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more, all driven by our mission to unlock a world of possibilities for the businesses we serve.For more information about WSI and its award winners, visit wsiworld.com

