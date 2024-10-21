Major construction completed on SR 109 in Grays Harbor County

HOQUIAM – State Route 109 travelers saw a lot of construction over summer. After five total closures over four months between Seabrook and Hoquiam, major work to remove several fish barriers is now done.

“We worked very hard to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible,” said Project Engineer Ben Ford. “We’re extremely thankful for everyone’s patience and understanding during this work.”

Removing barriers to fish under state highways is far from easy. During this important work, crews dug up the entire highway. Temporary detour routes were set up to guide travelers around each closure.

Workers installed large concrete structures that allow fish to swim under the highway. Once crews installed the structures, workers repaved and reopened the highway.

Construction crews still have some work to complete. That includes landscaping and other final details. This work will require occasional one-way alternating traffic.

The fish barrier removal project is a big part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s efforts to comply with a 2013 federal court order. The order directs WSDOT to correct hundreds of outdated culverts and open hundreds of miles of habitat for salmon and steelhead.

Real-time information on highway projects is available on the WSDOT Travel Center Map and WSDOT app.