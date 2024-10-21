Governor issues statement on the passing of Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel Sr.

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued the following statement on Navajo Code Talker, John Kinsel Sr.

“John Kinsel’s service as a Marine and Navajo Code Talker represented the values and valor that helped the U.S., and its allies prevail in World War II. His legacy is one of extraordinary courage and profound patriotism, not only as a warrior but as a protector of his Navajo heritage. I invite my fellow New Mexicans and Americans to join me in reflecting on Mr. Kinsel’s bravery and sacrifice in honor of his service to America and the Navajo Nation. Manny and I extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kinsel’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

As we honor Mr. Kinsel’s life and contributions, it is also an opportunity to recognize the importance of the Navajo Code Talkers Museum. Although still in development, this museum will serve as a lasting tribute to the remarkable stories of Navajo Code Talkers like John Kinsel, ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate their vital role in history.”