New Homeowner Survey Reveals Challenges and Opportunities in Smart Home Integration

Consumers Express Need for Improved Integration and Support for Smart Home Technologies

AUSTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravas LLC , the leading provider of smart technology for luxury homes, today released key findings from its latest homeowner survey. The survey conducted recently provides insights into the current state of smart home technology adoption by homeowners and takes the pulse of whether homeowners feel their architect/builder properly understood how to create the right home experience design utilizing today’s advanced smart home features.The online survey, which targeted homeowners across the United States, reveals that while smart home technology is becoming more universal, many homeowners still struggle with using these technologies effectively. A significant finding is that only 10% of respondents reported being very familiar with the concept of living in harmony with their home’s technological elements. Meanwhile, 30% of participants admitted to having little or no familiarity with the idea, revealing a gap in understanding among many homeowners.Despite the high engagement with smart devices, with over 30% of respondents using between six and ten devices daily, there is a notable challenge in achieving effective interconnectivity. Over half of the participants reported experiencing issues with the integration of their smart devices, indicating a need for improved solutions to ensure that devices work well together even before they move into their home. Furthermore, 70% of those surveyed said they would use more smart devices if there was an easier way to interconnect them.A substantial 69% of homeowners felt that their architects or builders did not adequately address or explain the role of technology automation during the planning and construction process. Additionally, 59% of respondents felt that their architects or builders lacked the necessary knowledge to create a harmonious smart home environment.For those who worked with interior designers, 62% reported that their designers did not fully grasp how to integrate smart home technologies into their living spaces. This finding suggests a need for designers to partner with experts with more specialized knowledge to effectively incorporate technology into home designs.“The survey findings reveal the many challenges and opportunities to wider adoption of smart home technology, and shows that architects and builders may not have the necessary experience with these solutions to properly plan and embed today’s advanced automation features into luxury homes without the assistance of an expert home experience designer,” said Mark Goldman, Chairman and CEO of Bravas.About BRAVAS LLCBRAVAS is the foremost Home Experience Designer in the United States, completing 3,500+ projects over the past year in 45 states. Focused on the luxury residential sector, our national team partners with homeowners, architects, builders, and interior designers to create seamless residential experiences that help our clients live in harmony with their homes. Our suite of services span the essential elements of the contemporary residence, from lighting and shade, to sound and vision, climate and energy control, surveillance and security, and our unique lifetime concierge service. We are dedicated to harmonizing the relationship human beings have with their homes, one property at a time.

