Bravas Expands Its Board Of Directors With The Addition Of Susan Michaels And Wynee Yang Sade
Bravas Has Strengthened To Become North America’s Leading Custom Integrator of Home Automation and Technology Solutions for Custom HomesAUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier provider of smart technology for luxury homes, announced today it has expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of Susan Michaels and Wynee Yang Sade. With these additions, the Bravas Board has added sales and marketing expertise to help guide management as it enters its next phase of growth.
Susan Michaels is a highly experienced strategy and sales leader with a demonstrated history of growing new business lines and turning around existing sales teams at companies including Janes, Dun & Bradstreet, and LexisNexis. Currently serving on several Boards, she is highly skilled in business planning, management, corporate development, mergers & acquisitions, and start-ups. She brings a strong sales and business development background to the Bravas Board, and she is a graduate of Harvard Business School.
Wynee Yang Sade is a seasoned marketing and sales executive with experience driving growth and building brands from early stage, venture funded organizations such as Forager Project and Shopkick to mature, global Fortune 500 companies including The Clorox Company, Charles Schwab, and Procter & Gamble. Under her leadership across all facets of the marketing and sales funnel, Wynee has shaped businesses that have disrupted and driven market-changing share and revenue growth. She currently serves as a Fractional CMO, an Advisor, and Board member for several companies and is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Cornell University.
Following a series of regional and strategic acquisitions, Bravas has positioned itself as North America’s leading custom technology integrator that provides home automation solutions. Focused on the luxury market, Bravas completes thousands of residential and commercial projects across the U.S. every year encompassing lighting, shades, A/V, networking, security systems, and power management solutions.
“The addition of both Susan and Wynee punctuate a truly exciting time for Bravas, as the company solidifies its position as the North American leader for home automation services,” said Mark Goldman, CEO and Chairman of Bravas’ Board of Directors. “Both women are highly accomplished sales and marketing executives who represent key strategic areas on which the company intends to focus moving forward. They also represent our belief in the future of this industry and our renewed commitment to expanding Bravas further after nearly five years spent integrating previous acquisitions.”
Michaels and Sade join Goldman on the Bravas Board, along with Dirk Swaneveld, Principal of Presidio; Karl Schade, Managing Partner of Presidio; Jeff Halloran, Vice President of Operations for Bravas; and Jason Roberts, Strategic Advisor of Bravas.
About BRAVAS LLC
BRAVAS LLC is the only nationwide brand focused on providing intuitive technology for the luxury home. In 2023 Bravas completed more than 3000 projects across nearly 40 states. Bravas partners with Architects, Interior Designers, luxury home builders and homeowners who place a premium on excellence.
