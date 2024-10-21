Minister Dean Macpherson and MEC Martin Meyer announce new working relationship ahead of busy tourism season, 22 Oct

Submit Release
Minister Macpherson, KZN MEC Meyer and FEDHASA Chairperson to announce new working relationship ahead of busy tourism season  

Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, KwaZulu-Natal Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works, Martin Meyer, and the National Chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA), Rosemary Anderson, will on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, in Durban announce a new working relationship as well as the outcomes of a closed door taking place in the morning. They will be joined by senior officials from the eThekwini municipality. 

After the Covid-19 pandemic, devastating floods and civil unrests, it is important that all spheres of government work together with the tourism industry to restore and grow the tourism numbers in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the peak summer period. Tourism can play an important role to create thousands of new jobs in the province which will improve the lives of all people living in the province.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:  

Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024
Time: 12:00 – 13:00 
Venue: The Edward Southern Sun, 149 Marine Parade, South Beach, Durban, 4001 

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/TjcyNstDQ28rqtfG7 

Enquiries: 

James de Villiers                                            Steve Bhengu 
Spokesperson to the Minister                       Spokesperson to the MEC James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za                        Steve.Bhengu@kznworks.gov.za 
082 766 0276                                                 083 681 7928 / 066 1242 776 

Kim Taylor 

FEDHASA media relations

Kim@bigambitions.co.za / 076 825 5508 

 

