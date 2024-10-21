Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads Climate Change Adapation Gender Mainstreaming Dialogue, 23 Oct

Deputy Minister Swarts to lead the Climate Change Adapation Gender Mainstreaming Dialogue

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will lead the 2024 Climate Change Adaptation Gender Mainstreaming Dialogue from 23-25 October 2024, at the Pretoria National Gardens, Gauteng.

In collaboration with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), with the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment hosts the Climate Change Adaptation Gender Mainstreaming Dialogue under the theme “Reflecting on Climate Change Gender Mainstreaming in a 30-year Democracy”.

The dialogue will focus on the intersection of climate change adaptation and gender mainstreaming with the aim to foster a vibrant community of practice, sharing knowledge and building capacity to ensure gender equality is integrated into climate adaptation strategies. Key discussions will address the challenges women face in vulnerable communities affected by climate change, as well as chart strategies to drive a just transition where both climate adaptation and gender equality form the cornerstones of a sustainable future.

The media is invited to attend at the details below:

Date: 23 October 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Milk Plum Cafe, Pretoria National Gardens

To RSVP, please contact Nthabiseng Sedibeng 082 783 8390 n.sedibeng@sanbi.org.za or Dimakatso Tsutsubi 066 420 0088 dtsutsubi@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact

DFFE - Peter Mbelengwa 082 611 8197

SANBI – Nontsikelelo Mpulo 082 782 7143