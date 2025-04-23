MEC Tertuis Simmers presents New Provincial Road Delivery Model to district municipalities

This week, Western Cape Government Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers and officials of the department are travelling across the province, to present the New Provincial Road Delivery Model to district municipalities.

Engagements started today in the Garden Route District Municipality with mayors, councillors, officials and road workers across the district to discuss the discontinuation of the roads agency function as of 1 April 2026, the implementation of the New Provincial Roads Delivery model, and the reasoning behind it.

At the engagement today, representatives of Agri Western Cape and the Garden Route Ratepayers Association.

This New Provincial Roads Delivery Model offers a shift toward better governance, financial accountability, and excellent service delivery.

Minister Simmers said, "Ultimately, the Western Cape Government is laser focused on enabling economic growth that will create more job opportunities. Road infrastructure plays a central role in achieving this and the New Provincial Roads Delivery Model is a groundbreaking step in the right direction."

Minister Simmers also engaged directly with road workers and assured them on the record that no jobs will be lost as part of the new roads delivery model. "This is a strategic shift, not an instrument to retrench," said Minister Simmers.

"The roads in this province is our pride and joy, and with this new delivery model financial oversight will be enhanced and service delivery to our residents will be markedly improved," Minister Simmer concluded.

