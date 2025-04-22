Limpopo Government on key decisions from Executive Council Meeting

The Executive Council (EXCO) of Limpopo convened for its monthly meeting in April 2025 to deliberate on several critical issues. The following key decisions were made:

1. Disaster Management Update Report

The Executive Council discussed the report indicating that municipalities received several batches of funding from the Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant to repair infrastructure damaged during the storms between September 2024 and February 2025.

An amount of R44,74 million Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant was approved in September 2024 for five (05) municipalities for purpose of rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged access roads for 2024/2025 financial year. The approved funds should be completed by September 2025 (12 months) in line with the disaster grant framework.

Cumulatively, Polokwane, Blouberg, Greater Letaba, Greater Tzaneen and Makhado municipalities have spent R18,5 million of the allocated funds and are on track to complete the projects within the stipulated time frames.

A further amount of R87,335 was transferred to Modimolle-Mookgophong, Elias Motsoaledi, Lephalale and Bela-Bela municipalities and should be spent between March 2025 and March 2026.

The Provincial Disaster Response Grant received R36 million in January 2025 to be utilised by the Departments of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Education and Health for the rehabilitation of provincial infrastructure. The funds should be utilised between March and August 2025.

In addition, the Provincial Revenue Contingency Fund has made R500 million for the three departments and included Sport, Arts and Culture.

EXCO further resolved that priority should be given to the utilisation of funds allocated by the National Disaster Management Funds to the Province and that the Office of the Premier, COGHSTA and Provincial Treasury should fast-track the implementation of the EXCO Lekgotla in February 2025 resolution to develop an Integrated Disaster Management Framework to upscale disaster management capacity in the province.

2. Revenue and Expenditure Close-out Report for 2024/25

The Executive Council noted the preliminary revenue and expenditure close-out report for the 2024/25 financial year, which reflects a robust commitment to fiscal responsibility in managing provincial finances. With an overall expenditure of R82,7 billion, representing an impressive 98.2% of the R84,2 billion adjusted budget, the province continues to demonstrate its capability in optimising resource allocation, albeit with a slight decrease from the previous year's 98.6%. EXCO noted that the diligent management of public funds has resulted in receiving R69,625 billion in Equitable Share and R11,79 billion in Conditional Grants, showcasing the province's effective financial oversight.

Additionally, provincial departments have excelled as Collecting Agents for the Provincial Revenue Fund (PRF), exceeding their annual target by achieving a collection of R2,421 billion, or 107.1% of the goal. The breakdown of spending reveals strategic allocations, including a remarkable 99.4% spent on Compensation of Employees, 93.8% on Goods and Services, and 98.8% on Transfers and Subsidies. This responsible fiscal management, along with proactive monitoring, reflects the province's commitment to addressing the needs of its citizens while ensuring that resources are utilised efficiently. By continuing to work toward the effective use of financial resources, the Limpopo Executive Council is well-positioned to foster growth and development within the province.

3. Provincial PPMC Framework for Filling of Posts in 2025/26

The Provincial Personnel Management Committee (PPMC) was established in 2016 to enhance controls in the management of personnel costs which aims to curb Provincial Compensation of Employees (COE) expenditure in the province. The PPMC recommended that the provincial departments and public entities be allowed to fill posts with an annual cost of R2,140 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, made up of R2,090 billion and R50,270 million for provincial departments and public entities, respectively.

The Executive Council approved the 2025/26 recruitment plans to fill funded posts and therefore directed accounting officers to expedite the recruitment process subject to the final engagements on some areas with the Office of the Premier and Provincial Treasury. The departments were encouraged to expedite the recruitment plans.

4. Proposed Framework on the Provincial Infrastructure Workshop

As part of consolidating infrastructure service provision, the Executive Council directed the Infrastructure Cluster to urgently prepare the Provincial Infrastructure Workshop to focus on decisive implementation of integrated infrastructure programme for the 7th Administration.

5. Limpopo Development Plan 2025-2030

The Executive Council approved the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP 2025-2030) for implementation and to give effect to the alignment of national and provincial departmental Strategic Plans and Annual Performance Plans, municipal Integrated Development Plans, and Sector Plans with the LDP 2025-2030. It encouraged the utilisation of Inter-Governmental Relations structures to drive the implementation of the LDP. It further asked for fostering of partnerships and collaboration with the private sector to achieve the objectives of the LDP, development and implementation of the Annual LDP 2025-2030 Budget Framework.

6. Limpopo Spatial Development Framework 2025

The Executive Council approved the Limpopo Spatial Development Framework (LSDF 2025) for implementation and to give effect to the alignment of the Limpopo Development Plan, 2025-2030 with the Limpopo Spatial Development Framework, 2025. It also gave effect to the alignment of land development policies, strategies and plans with the Limpopo Spatial Development Framework, 2025. It further sought for the SDF to review of all District Spatial Development Frameworks (DSDF) to ensure sequencing and alignment with the Provincial SDF, and review of all Municipal Spatial Development Frameworks (MSDF) to ensure sequencing and alignment with the District SDFs.

7. Proposed Dates and Venues for National and Provincial Commemorative Events for 2025/26

The Executive Council approved the proposed dates and venues for the National and International Commemorative Events scheduled to take place during the 2025/26 financial year. These include calendar events like the Freedom Day, Youth Day, Women’s Day, Heritage Day, among others. EXCO also directed that the villages within the proposed local municipalities should be identified to host the events so that they are held closer to the communities.

The framework for the Provincial Freedom Day Commemoration scheduled to take place on 27 April 2025 at Northam Stadium in Thabazimbi Local Municipality was approved.

The Executive Council also approved the framework for the Africa Day Commemoration scheduled to take place on the 25 May 2025 at the University of Venda in Thulamela Local Municipality.

8. Provincial DDM Outreach to Musina, 09 May 2025

The Executive Council noted that the next District Development Model EXCO visit will take place in Musina Municipality in Vhembe District on 09 May 2025 and it encouraged that all preparations should be put in place and that all role-layers should be made aware of their responsibilities to make the visit a success. It emphasised that there should be a look at the progress of the Musina-Makhado SEZ, issues of water provision as well as border management matters.

9. Recognition of Munyai FE as Acting Senior Traditional Leader: Tshikonelo Traditional Community

The Executive Council approved the recognition of Munyai Fhulufhelo Elisah as Acting Senior Traditional Leader of Tshikonelo Traditional Community in terms of Section 13 of the Traditional Leadership and Khoisan Leadership Act No. 3 of 2019, and the Executive Council approved that the recognition of Munyai Fhulufhelo Elisah be reviewed every two calendar years.

The Executive Council has also wished all those who are travelling to the province a safe and a blessed Easter weekend. As the province anticipates peak travel during this period, the law enforcement agencies are gearing up for intensive operations from 16 to 22 April 2025. Officers will be strategically deployed to manage traffic flow, curb traffic violations and ensure road safety. Arrive Alive!

Ndavhe Ramakuela (Provincial Government Spokesperson)

Cell: 082 200 5357/067 267 2063

E-mail:RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Mr Thilivhali Muavha (Premier’s Spokesperson)

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

