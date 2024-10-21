ADB Participation at the 2024 United Nations Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP16)

Description

Join ADB at the UN Biodiversity Conference COP16: Addressing Biodiversity and Nature Crisis and Reducing Financial Gap.

Biodiversity and nature-positive investments are key solutions to climate change and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific. ADB supports developing member countries in implementing key multilateral environmental agreements, including the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. ADB is taking a leadership role in implementing innovative financing solutions, such as the supporting development of the Nature Solutions Finance Hub, green and blue bonds, and projects related to nature-based solutions.

At COP16, ADB will co-organize six side events with multilateral and bilateral partners, civil society organizations, and academic institutions to highlight best practices and partnerships, including innovative financing on biodiversity and nature, green infrastructure, regional flyway initiative, and natural capital accounting. These events will provide a platform for countries and partners to explore collaboration opportunities and scale up efforts to address the triple planetary crisis, i.e., biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution, through integrated solutions.

Read more information on ADB's participation. To know more about COP16, visit https://www.cbd.int.

Target participants

Heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and representatives from non-accredited delegates and other voices organizations.

