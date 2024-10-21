Finfish Advisory Committee to meet on Oct. 23
The Finfish Advisory Committee of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office. The meeting will also be livestreamed to YouTube.
The meeting is open to the public and in-person public comment will be accepted during the meeting.
The committee will receive a presentation on the draft Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1 and will select management recommendations to send to the Marine Fisheries Commission for consideration.
The draft Spotted Seatrout Amendment includes options for management to end overfishing or otherwise benefit the spotted seatrout stock, such as size limit changes, season closures, changes to bag limits and trips limits, stop net management, adaptive management strategies, vessel limits, effort controls, various gear requirements, commercial hook-and-line harvest and cold stun management.
The Division of Marine Fisheries’ preliminary recommendations, which are subject to change following public comment and advisory committee review, are:
Further management is needed because the 2022 Spotted Seatrout Stock Assessment found that while the stock is not overfished, overfishing is occurring. This means the population is currently large enough to sustain itself, but fishing is removing fish from the population at an unsustainable rate.
Click here for a full meeting agenda.
For more information, contact Jesse.Bissette@deq.nc.gov or call 252-515-5530.
