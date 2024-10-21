Amazon's 'The Park Maniac' Has a Premiere at LABRFF: A Gripping Tale of Crime and Investigation

Amazon's "The Park Maniac" has International Premiere on November 6th 17th Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival happens in Culver City, CA, November 4th to 7th

On November 6th, audiences can meet director Mauricio Eça for exclusive premiere, unveiling the story of Brazil's most notorious serial killer from the 1990s.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Park Maniac,” an Amazon Original Film available on Prime Video since this Friday, October 18th, is a captivating psychological thriller inspired by a true story and will have an exclusive theater premiere during the agenda of the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) on November 6th at 8:45 PM. Tickets are available at labrff.com."The Park Maniac" (Maníaco do Parque) offers a chilling exploration of a serial killer who terrorized São Paulo, Brazil’s biggest city, in the 90s. With its gripping narrative, suspenseful atmosphere, and stellar performances, this film promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences.The film was directed by Mauricio Eça, with a screenplay by L.G. Bayão, and showcases a talented cast including Silvero Pereira Giovanna Grigio , Marco Pigossi, Mel Lisboa, Christian Malheiros, Bruna Mascarenhas, Xamã, Augusto Madeira, Bruno Garcia and Mariana Amâncio. The cast delivers powerful performances that breathe life into the complex characters of this dramatic narrative. The film is noted for its ominous cinematography and evocative soundtrack, which create a chilling atmosphere, making it a highly recommended viewing for fans of the thriller genre.As a highlight of the LABRFF, this exclusive screening provides a unique opportunity for film enthusiasts to experience "The Park Maniac" on the big screen and immerse themselves in the captivating world of Brazilian cinema. Director Mauricio Eça and other talent from the cast and crew will be present at the festival, providing an opportunity for audiences to engage and learn about the production process.𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗥𝗙𝗙 𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗰":Date & Time: November 6th @ 8:45 PM (PT)Q&A with Director and CastTicket Purchase Information: https://labrff.com/tickets/ ***Limited Seats.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗥𝗙𝗙Founded in 2008 by the film producer Meire Fernandes and the journalist Nazareno Paulo, the LABRFF filled a gap in the Mecca of cinema, becoming a platform to showcase Brazilian productions in Hollywood. The festival has screened 1,450 titles, recognized over 600 film professionals, and contributed to the filmmaking industry in Brazil in partnership with the United States, as well as supporting the distribution of Brazilian productions in America and abroad. Throughout its 17 years of history, LABRFF has been considered one of the most prestigious international Brazilian film festivals.𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 & 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦LABRFF 2024 Sponsors and Partners include ALFA - Alexandre Law Firm & Associates, Ubatuba Açaí, Copa Airlines, The MedSpa at Beverly Hills, Ritmo Mundo Watches, the Consulate of Brazil in Los Angeles, Embratur Brasil, The Los Angeles Film School, Palihotel, WhE Play, Festival de Cinema Vassouras, 7º Curta Caicó Festival de Cinema, Festival Internacional de Cinema de Paraty, Cesnik Quintino & Salinas Advogados, Canal Brasil, Mistika, Naymovie, O2Play, The Culver Theater, HiBrazil Market, Darcio Hair Studio, Supermercado Brasil, Pimenta Catering, Esquina Brazil T. PR, Fusco Comunicação, and Soul Brasil Magazine.𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗥𝗙𝗙 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮:● Instagram: @labrff● X/Twitter: twitter.com/LABRFF● Facebook: www.facebook.com/labrff

