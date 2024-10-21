Bridge Repair Work Prompts SB Lane Closure on I-75 in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-75 South in Loudon County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, I-75 South will be reduced to one lane at Mile Marker 74 to allow for bridge repair activities in this area. This lane closure will be in place 24/7, and all work is expected to be complete on or before 6 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.