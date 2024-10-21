Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,552 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Repair Work Prompts SB Lane Closure on I-75 in Loudon County

Monday, October 21, 2024 | 08:04am

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-75 South in Loudon County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, I-75 South will be reduced to one lane at Mile Marker 74 to allow for bridge repair activities in this area.  This lane closure will be in place 24/7, and all work is expected to be complete on or before 6 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bridge Repair Work Prompts SB Lane Closure on I-75 in Loudon County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more