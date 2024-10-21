Creative Halloween Gift Ideas for Young Athletes

The Frankenstein inspired sliding mitt is sure to scare any catcher It's always Showtime with this sliding mitt. It's a Nightmare sliding mitt for pitchers and catchers

Absolutely Ridiculous Introduces the First of its Holiday-Themed Collections

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The base paths have never looked scarier thanks to the Halloween collections from Absolutely Ridiculous.Visionary designer and Absolutely Ridiculous founder, X, has outdone himself this season with the Frankenstein and It's Showtime Collections and a new Nightmare sliding mitt.Self-expression in sports has been owned by sneakers for decades. Absolutely Ridiculous is changing the game with creative solutions for athletes who want extend that personalization to equipment like limited edition fielding gloves, sliding mitts, and protective equipment. The ice cream themed gear that Absolutely Ridiculous created and popularized has been one of the hottest trends in youth sports in 2024.This Halloween season comes a limited time only release series starting with the It's Showtime Collection, dropping October 22, features a sliding mitt ($85), elbow pad ($70 youth/$85 standard), arm sleeve ($35), and leg protector ($80 youth/$95 standard). The Nightmare sliding mitt ($85) drops October 25. The Frankenstein Collection drops October 30 with a sliding mitt ($85), elbow pad ($70/$85), and leg protector ($80/$90).Everything will be available exclusively at Absolutely Ridiculous. Made from the highest quality durable leather and with an adjustable strap to accommodate youth through adults, Absolutely Ridiculous sliding mitts have been lighting up Major League Baseball diamonds along with baseball gloves and protective elbow and shin guards. The Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, New York Yankees Luke Weaver and Jazz Chisolm Jr., and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies trust Absolutely Ridiculous to protect them on the field.About Absolutely RidiculousFounded in 2021 by former athlete and award-winning artist "X," Nashville-based Absolutely Ridiculous Innovation for Athletes (ARiA) is a creative endeavor that reimagines sporting goods as functional art, collaborating with influential brands and individuals on innovative designs that break the mold of traditional sporting goods by blending elements of art, fashion, luxury, music, pop culture, and sports. The original Absolutely Ridiculous concept was a baseball glove designed to look like a melting ice cream cone, which sold out online in mere seconds. The company's product line has since grown to include an array of unique, game-ready baseball and softball gloves - all meticulously crafted using professional grade Kip leather - as well as sliding mitts, headwear, and leather care products, with new concepts released through a "sneaker culture" drop model that creates both a buzz and demand unmatched in the industry. Absolutely Ridiculous became one of the youngest brands ever to be featured in "MLB The Show" with the inclusion of several of its gloves and other items in the 2023 edition of the popular video game.Contact Us

