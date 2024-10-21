Operator Injured in All-Terrain Vehicle Rollover in Marlow

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

October 21, 2024

Marlow, NH – At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a crash that took place on the South Marlow ATV Trails in Marlow, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator was identified as Tyler Holyoke, 19, of Goffstown, NH. Holyoke was operating his ATV with family members when he came to a steep section of trail. While navigating the steep section, he hit a stump which caused the ATV to roll over, nearly striking Holyoke. While avoiding the ATV, he landed on a rock causing severe injury.

Holyoke was able to safely operate his ATV to the trailhead. He was brought to urgent care in Manchester, NH, and then transported to the Elliot Hospital via the American Medical Response Ambulance to receive treatment for his injuries.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limitations and always wear the appropriate safety gear when recreating on the trails.