Public Hearing for American Lobster Draft Addendum XXXII

CONTACT:

Renee Zobel (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

Caitlin Stark (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

April 7, 2025

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC)’s Lobster Board has released Draft Addendum XXXII to the Fishery Management Plan for American lobster for public comment. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will be holding one public hearing for all states via webinar to gather public input on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Draft Addendum XXXII responds to economic concerns for the lobster industry as a result of management measures in Addendum XXVII. The addendum will provide an opportunity for Gulf of Maine states, including New Hampshire, to work with industry to identify alternate measures to the changes in gauge and vent sizes triggered in Addendum XXVII in Lobster Conservation Management Areas 1, 3, and the Outer Cape Cod. The addendum can be found by visiting American Lobster Draft Addendum XXXII – Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

To join via webinar, you must register by visiting: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5620855620134895964.

To join via phone in listen-only mode dial: 213-929-4212 and enter access code 756-151-845

Public comment may be submitted via email to comments@asmfc.org by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025. For more information, please contact Caitlin Starks, ASFMC Senior Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, at cstarks@asmfc.org or 703-842-0740.

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division by visiting www.wildnh.com/marine.