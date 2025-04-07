Boat Ramp Closures Scheduled for Alton, New Durham, and Ossipee

CONTACT:

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748

Bill Smith: (603) 271-1747

April 7, 2025

Concord, NH – Three boat access ramps will be closed for short periods on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10 to facilitate the installation of seasonal docks. The closures will be about two hours in duration. The weather this week is expected to be favorable for this process, and the installations will proceed unless it becomes windy, unusually cold, or extended periods of heavy rains occur. Safe-work conditions will be controlled by the weather.

The installations will begin in the morning on April 9 at Downings Landing in Alton and then proceed to Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham. If time permits, the seasonal docks will be installed at the Pine River Ramp in Ossipee that afternoon, otherwise the third installation will take place on the morning of Thursday, April 10.

During these installations, the ramps and parking areas will be closed. There will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self- propelled craft during this time.

New Hampshire’s Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.