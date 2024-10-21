John Ebron of Ebron Coaching and Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ebron Coaching, founded by John Ebron, a 20-year veteran of the United States Army, is pioneering an innovative approach to individual, team, and corporate coaching that blends traditional leadership principles with contemporary wellness practices.

John Ebron’s extensive background in the Army’s Chaplain’s Corps, where he served as a chaplain’s assistant, provides a robust foundation for his coaching philosophy. During his military service, Ebron was at the forefront of spiritual resilience training, particularly during the challenging years marked by the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. As he recounts, the cultural shift in the military around mental health and well-being was profound and set the stage for future endeavors.

“When we engaged more heavily in Afghanistan and Iraq, we realized that our existing health and well-being programs, which were primarily centered around physical fitness, were insufficient,” Ebron reflects. “We discovered that simply being physically fit—being able to do push-ups—didn’t solve the deeper issues of emotional and mental well-being.”

Recognizing the need for change, Ebron became a Master Resilience Trainer (MRT), akin to a life coach, embedded within the military organization. This role was not just transformative for Ebron personally but also for countless others he coached and trained.

The Birth of Ebron Coaching

Upon his retirement, Ebron decided to extend the life-changing benefits of coaching to a broader audience by with Ebron Coaching and Consulting. Certified as a leadership consultant and life coach from the John Maxwell Team, Ebron has been dedicated to building his coaching practice and helping clients navigate their personal and professional lives.

“My mission is to help individuals and organizations develop a vision, articulate their personal mission, and bring that vision into reality,” says Ebron. His coaching practice is firmly grounded in the belief that leadership development is inherently self-development.

A Unique Coaching Philosophy: See It, Say It, Soar

Ebron’s coaching is built around a simple but profound philosophy, encapsulated in his mantra: See It, Say It, Soar. This approach emphasizes the importance of:

1. Develop a clear vision for one’s life or organization.

2. Articulate a personal mission that aligns with the vision.

3. Soar by taking actionable steps to bring the vision to life.

One of the unique aspects of Ebron Coaching & Consulting is the integration of the Universal Laws which governs human behaviors into ECC’s leadership and life coaching methodologies. Ebron acknowledges that while many universal laws (like the Law of Attraction) are widely known, many people struggle with its practical application.

“The Law of Attraction is about setting a strong intention and then releasing it to manifest what you desire,” Ebron explains. “However, without emotional alignment between the heart and mind—what we call the Law of Magnetism—the process is incomplete.”

Ebron explains the mechanics of the Law of Magnetism, which asserts that individuals attract what they are. “If you want to draw people of integrity around you, you must focus on living with integrity,” he notes. This principle is foundational to his coaching practice, particularly in the areas of mental health, workplace wellness, and leadership development.

Coaching Methodology and Services

Ebron Coaching offers a broad array of services, addressing various needs from individual life coaching to team and corporate coaching. The methodologies are rooted in both practical experience and certified training, ensuring clients receive holistic support that is both inspiring and actionable.

Individual Coaching: Personalized coaching to help clients develop self-awareness, set and achieve personal goals, and navigate life’s transitions with resilience and intention.

Team Coaching: Facilitates better communication, cohesive team development, and effective collaboration within organizations.

Corporate Coaching: Focuses on leadership development, emotional intelligence training, and aligning corporate culture with strategic objectives.

Leveraging Tools and Techniques

Ebron utilizes a variety of tools in his coaching practice, including the DISC personality assessment, which helps clients understand their personality types and how these influence their interactions and workplace dynamics.

“D stands for Dominant, I for Influencer, S for Steady, and C for Compliant,” Ebron explains. “Understanding these personality types helps individuals and teams to communicate more effectively and work together more harmoniously.”

Innovations in the Education Sector

Ebron Coaching is also extending its reach to the education sector. Through a targeted project, Ebron is bringing the DISC assessment model to independent school districts, helping teenagers understand their personality types and aligning their career aspirations accordingly.

“The goal is to help young people see that there are career opportunities out there that align with their natural personality types, ensuring they can pursue paths that feel authentic and fulfilling,” Ebron highlights.

John Ebron’s journey from the Chaplain’s Corps in the Army to the founder of Ebron Coaching and Consulting underscores his commitment to fostering emotional resilience and leadership excellence. His approach of integrating military discipline, emotional intelligence, and the Universal Laws sets a new benchmark for coaching practices.

With a clear vision and an unwavering mission, Ebron Coaching is poised to transform lives and organizations, one coaching session at a time.

